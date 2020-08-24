GAD directs officers to deposit ID cards on transfer out of Civil Secretariat

General Administration Department (GAD) has directed officials working in the Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Srinagar to deposit their identity cards on their transfer outside the secretariat.

In a circular, the Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has said that “All the officers working in the Civil Secretariat, J&K do not deposit their Identity Cards in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security), Civil Secretariat on their transfer outside the Civil Secretariat or at the time of retirement.” Dwivedi said that “The matter has been considered and it has been felt that the failure to do so is fraught with serious consequences which may compromise the security of the Civil Secretariat.”

“All the Administrative Secretaries direct the officers under their control to deposit their identity cards in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, (Security), Civil Secretariat in the event of their transfer outside the Civil Secretariat or at the time of their retirement.