GAD establishes LG's Secretariat References Monitoring Cell

Government today established Lt Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell in General Administration Department (GAD) for timely disposal of grievances in a coordinated manner. The Cell was established with a motive for better coordination with the Administrative Departments and Deputy Commissioners for disposal of the representation or grievances which will be received by the Lt Governor’s secretariat.

For this purpose, four KAS officers have been posted. Vikas Verma has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Nazir Ahmed Rather as Under Secretary, Mohammed Saleem Budoo as Head Assistant and Nazar-ul-Islam as Junior Assistant, whereas the Cell will be headed by Additional Secretary, GAD, Shabir Hussain Bhat.

“It will segregate all the references or petitions sent from the Lt Governor’s Secretariat into two categories, grievances about service delivery, non- performance of the government functions or small and other issues,” reads the GAD order. As per the order, the grievances about service delivery or non-performance of government functions, small issues will be sent to the concerned Deputy Commissioners or departments for resolution. These will also be entered in the J&K Integrated Grievances Redress and Monitoring System. Other references petitions will be forwarded to the concerned departments for consideration.

“It has been observed that response to the online grievances which are forwarded to the concerned sections and line departments of the finance department for appropriate action, comments, and replies are not sent timely to the Nodal Officer, Grievance Cell Finance Department which usually remains pending for a long time,” reads a circular issued by the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.