GAD issues circular on National Flag

General Administration Department has issued circular defining National Flag code of India, 2020.

“As per the Section IX of the flag code of India, the dignitaries/public authorities who have the privileges of flying the national flag on their motor cars is limited to President, Vice-President, Governors and Lt Governors, Heads of Indian Missions, Posts abroad in the countries to which they accredited, Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers, minister of states, deputy ministers of the Union, Chief Ministers, and other cabinet ministers of a state or Union Territory, Speaker Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Chairmen of Legislative Councils of the States, Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in the States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils in States, and Deputy Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Chief Justice of India, Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justice of High Courts, and Judges of the High Courts,” said the GAD circular.

GAD said under no circumstances, national flag can be flown on motor cars of any dignitary/person not enlisted under section IX of the Flag Code of India. It said J&K Chief Secretary and Advisors are not in the list of dignitaries who will carry national flag on their cars.