GAD issues guidelines for recruitment agencies for vacant posts

General Administration Department has issued guidelines for the recruitment agencies regarding vacancies already referred or advertised under the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015.

For this, a notification has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir Probationer i.e. their condition of services, pay and allowances and fixation of tenure rules, 2020.

The General Administration Department (GAD), Union Secretary, MohitRaina, has issued a notification consequent upon notification of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition of service, pay, and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment (amendment) Rules, 2020, and amendments in Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to class-iv (special recruitment) rules, 2020 issued vide notification SO 192 of 2020, administrative council decision, it has issued guidelines for vacancies already referred or advertised under the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015.

“Recruiting agencies shall withdraw the advertisement and refer back all such posts to General Administration Department with details in cases where there are court directions which may not permit such action. These posts shall subsequently be re-advertised in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition to service, pay and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020 and applicable reservation rules,” reads the notification.

Accordingly, where written test has been held, but no interview has been conducted, and where interviews have already been conducted, but result has not been declared, the GAD has issued guidelines for recruitment agencies that “The Recruiting agencies shall issue an addendum to the advertisement notification notifying the applicability of the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition of service, pay and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020 to the advertised posts.”

In case where selection has been concluded but the final appointment order has not been issued by the appointing authority, the General Administration Department (GAD), Under Secretary, MohitRaina has mentioned through an order has mentioned that the appointing authority shall issue order as per the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition to the service, pay, and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020.