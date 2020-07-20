GAD notifies ACB police stations' jurisdictions in J&K

General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday notified territorial jurisdictions of police stations of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation of the offences in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, the ACB police station in Jammu will have territorial jurisdiction over Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

The ACB police station Doda will have jurisdiction over all three districts of Chenab valley including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

The ACB police station Rajouri will have jurisdiction over Poonch and Rajouri districts, whereas the ACB police station Srinagar will have jurisdiction over three districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam.

The ACb police station Udhampur will have jurisdiction over Udhampur and Reasi districts.

The ACB police station Anantnag will have jurisdiction over Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

The ACB police station Baramulla will have jurisdiction over Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara.

However, ACB police station central will have jurisdiction over entire Jammu and Kashmir.