Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:08 AM

GAD orders digitization of move office records

Representational Pic
General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered digitization of records and files of move offices outside the Civil Secretariat.

“It is hereby ordered that digitization of records and files of 47 departments (move offices) shall start from March 16, 2021. The detailed roster of these offices alongwith the particulars of scanning/digitization centers shall be notified separately,” reads an order of the GAD.

It was further ordered that these 47 offices shall immediately start making preparations in this regard as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

