Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:07 PM

GAD reconstitutes 8-member panel for Swachh Bharat Mission

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:07 PM
Representational Pic

The General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday re-constituted an eight-member annual plan approval committee under the Information Education Communication (IEEC) and Capacity Building (CB) component of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

“In partial modification of government order number 677-GAD of 2017 dated 26 May 2017, it is hereby ordered that the Annual Plan Approval Committee be constituted under the Information Education Communication (IEC) and Capacity (CB) component of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban),” reads the order issued by GAD.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Baramulla WSS in limbo; 80,000 people consume 'polluted' water

House gutted in Sopore

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

“The terms of reference of the committee shall be to consider and approve the Annual Plan of Information Education Communication (IEC) and Capacity Building (CB) components of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) within the perspective plan approved by the Apex-level High Power Committee,” the order said.

Related News