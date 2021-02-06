GAD releases grades for 29 KAS officers

The General Administration Department today released non-functional, Selection Grade, and Special Scale to the 29 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services.

“In terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated 25.04.2018, sanction is hereby

accorded to the release of Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15, 600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs 7600 now revised to Level 12 (Rs 78800-209200) of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Ved Prakash with effect from 1.1.2017, on notional basis and on regular basis with effect from 1.4.2018,” the GAD order reads.

It states that the release of Special Scale (Non-functional) of Rs 37,400 – 67,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 8700 [now revised to Level 13 (Rs. 123100-215900)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of 29 officers with effect from 01.01.2021 These officers include Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Rajneesh Gupta, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Susheel Kumar, Farooq Ahmed Baba, Gurmukh Singh, Jugal Kishore Anand, Dr Fayaz Ahmed Banday, Prerna Raina, Kusum Sharma, Rimpy Ohri, Arun Kishore Kotwal, Dr Subash Chander, Bal Krishan, Ved Parkash, Mohammed Latif, Sandish Kumar, Basharat Hussain, Pardeep Singh, Ranjit Singh, Devinder Singh Katoch, Soheel Noor Shah, Vinod Kumar Behnal, Natasha Kalsotra, Krishan Lal, Nazir Ahmed Mir, Parvez Sajad Ganai, Vir Krishan Dhar and Dhananter Singh.

The above order shall be without prejudice to the seniority of the officers or any review upon the finalization of the

seniority of the officers of Jammu and Kashmir administrative Service and subject to outcome of writ petition, if any, pending before the competent court of law.