GAD releases Selection Grade in favour of KAS officers

General Administration Department today released Selection Grade (non-functional) in favour of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

In terms of Non-Functional (monetary) scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 of April 25, 2018, sanction is accorded to the release of selection grade (non-functional) of Rs 15, 600-39, 100 with grade pay of Rs 7600 (now revised to level – 12 (Rs 78800-209200) of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Nighat Majeed, Ashima Sher, Mridhu Salathia, Ideel Saleem, Muddasir Latif Tasir, Atul Kumar, Imteeaz Ahmed Khan Kacho, Sarfaraz, Sukriti Sharma, Muzaffar Malik, Ashok Kumar, Avleen Kour Bali, Sapna Kotwal, Shazia Koser, Tahir Mushtafa, Manyal, Garbi Rashid, Vishwajeet, Kulbushan Khajuria, Mohammed Rouf Rehman, Vinay Khosia, and Rakesh Kumar Vaid.

Similarly, Kishori Lal and Jagdish Chander were also granted selection grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15, 600-39, 100 with grade pay of Rs 7600 (now revised to level – 12 (Rs 78800-209200) of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.