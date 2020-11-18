GAD reprimands deptts for delaying settlement of SRO-43 cases

General Administration Department (GAD) has expressed concern over the “lukewarm attitude” of the administrative departments leading to unnecessary delay in final settlement of SRO-43 cases.

“The administrative departments are sending compassionate appointment cases to the GAD for appointment of next of kin of deceased in other departments due to non-availability of such posts in their departments or for other reasons,” reads a circular issued by the Commissioner Secretary GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

It says the GAD has been regularly seeking identification of posts from various departments. However, the circular reads, many times the response from administrative departments remains lukewarm as a result of which the final settlement of such cases remains pending for a considerable period of time, marring the purpose of providing benefits under the policy.

In order to ensure timely identification of vacancies and timely settlement of the cases, the GAD had in 2019 advised all departments to earmark 10 percent of Class-IV vacancies for settlement of compassionate appointment under SRO-43.

The GAD Commissioner Secretary has again asked all the administrative Secretaries to adhere to the advisory and ensure earmarking 10 percent Class-IV vacancies for settlement of compassionate appointment cases and “to promptly identify the posts as and when the requisition is made by the GAD.”