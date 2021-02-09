GAD sanctions Time Scale of JKAS to Junior Scale KAS officers

General Administration Department (GAD) today sanctioned appointment of Junior Scale KAS officers and departmental feeding service officers to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

“In terms of the J&K Administrative Service Rules, 2008, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment (by promotion) of Junior Scale KAS officers and departmental feeding services officers to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, in the Pay Band of Rs 15, 600 – 39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs 6600 (now revised to level: 11 (67700-208700),” reads the GAD order.

These officers include Malik Suhail Ahmed, Mohammed Usman Khan, Naser Ali, Amir Hussain, Reetika Arora, Javed Iqbal, Preeti Sharma, Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani, Abdul Baseer Ahmed, Kusum Chib, Ata-ul-Munim Tak, Owais Mushtaq, Mir Imtiyaz –ul-Aziz, Sidhartha Dhiman, Syed Faheem Ahmed Bihaqi, Nuzhat Khurshid, Bilal Mukhtar Dar, Mohammed Ashfaq, Abhishake Abrol, Vikas Dhar Bagati, Shabnam Rashid, Gurpreet Singh, Malik Waseem Ahmed, Vinay Kumar, Vishvjeet Singh, Syed Yasir Farooq, Rehana Akhtar Bijli, Aadil Fareed, Raeis Ahmed Bhat, Sarib Sahran, Tinna Mahajan, Nazia Hassan, Giasul Haq, Manisha Koul, Sahil Jandyal, Rizwan Asgar, Prince Noorul Hamid, Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Mohammed Imran Khan, and Vikas Anand.

From Departmental feeding services, the officers are Sansar Chand, Andress Peter, Masood Ahmed Bichoo, Zahid Rashid Khan, Lal Chand, Ram Lal Sharma, Ghulam Ahmed Khan, Surinder Lal Bhagat, Raj Kumar Misri, Syed Nazir Ahmed, Bureeda Majid, Naeem-ul-Nisa, Swaran Singh, Archana Raina, Rakesh Kumar-II, Mohammed Bakir, and Abdul Gaffar Zargar.