GAD seeks details of PIOs, FAA from deptts

General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday sought details from the departments about appointments of Public Information Officers (PIOs) and First Appellate Authorities (FAA) under the RTI Act-2005.

Under the provision of the Act implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, the GAD had directed all the departments to appoint PIOs and FAAs.

“All the administrative Secretaries to furnish the Action Taken Report in respect of their departments and subordinate offices with details of all the CPIOs and the FAAs besides updating the departmental websites accordingly,” the order reads.