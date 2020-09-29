Jammu, Today's Paper
GAD suspends KAS officer

Representational Pic

General Administration Department (GAD) today suspended a senior KAS officer.

Citing pending enquiry into his conduct, the GAD placed under suspension Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, Dr Bharat Bhushan.

He was suspended in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

The order reads that during the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the General Administration Department. In this suspension, reference of the Director Anti Corruption Bureau letter regarding FIR-20/2012-J-11756 of August 26, 2020 was taken, the order said

