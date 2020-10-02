Gandhian philosophy must prevail: Rana

Asserting that the Gandhian thought and philosophy must prevail, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana Friday urged the people to take a pledge to realize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Gandhiji believed in non-violence, relevance of which is more than ever before in the present day”, Rana said in a statement issued here, after paying floral tributes to the Mahatma at a function here this morning, adding that there is immense need to understand and practice Gandhian philosophy of truth and non-violence.

The Provincial President said Mahatma Gandhi was a strong believer of communal amity and worked all his life in strengthening it. “The best tribute to him therefore would be to sustain this spirit,” he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir is known for preserving the glorious traditions of secularism. In this context, he referred to the great role of Sheikh Muhammed Abdullah in promoting pluralistic ethos of inclusiveness during most testing times of history. He said Bapu’s unflinching commitment to secularism had inspired Sheikh Sahib to reject Muhammad Ali Jinah’s two nation theory and to tie destiny of Jammu and Kashmir with inclusive and forward looking India, he added.