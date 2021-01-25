Gandhian philosophy of truth, non-violence must be propagated across jails in J&K: LG Sinha

Jails have changed into correctional centres from punishment houses, with the initiatives and reforms done for correction of the inmates. The inmates must lead a positive life by imbibing the values of truth and non violence in their life and contribute to the society.

These remarks were made by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while attending a cultural evening on the eve of Republic Day at District Jail, Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor was received by the DGP, Prisons, VK Singh and Guard of Honor was presented to him. He visited the interview room and product display unit to inspect the facilities.

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made by an inmate of District Jail Baramulla was presented to the Lieutenant Governor by the DGP Prisons, J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor called for spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of truth and non-violence in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir. These experiments are also being done in foreign jails and there are examinations and speech competitions along with studies on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas. This has changed the lives of the inmates there. We can start this experiment from the Republic Day itself, said the Lt Governor.

Stressing on taking comprehensive reformative and corrective measures, the Lt Governor appreciated the Prisons department’s initiatives for skill development of inmates.

All jails must effectively implement the principles of Custody, Care and Correction so that inmates can lead a positive life and contribute to society afterwards, said the Lt Governor. It is also the responsibility of jail administration that Organized Criminal Activities in prisons are completely checked, he added.

While speaking on the reforms in prisons system and related human resource management, the Lt Governor observed that during the last few decades, a number of reforms have taken place in our country.