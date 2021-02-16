GCW Parade students protest against decision to hold offline exams

The students of Government College for Women (GCW) Parade Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside their institution seeking online examination.

Opposing offline examination, the students this morning came out on the road and blocked Parade road for a brief period in protest against the decision of the authorities concerned.

They were shouting slogans in support of their demands, while the traffic remained disrupted for several minutes, according to the eyewitnesses. The protesting students alleged that they attended online classes and it was injustice on the part of the authorities to ask them to appear in the offline examinations.