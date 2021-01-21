GDC Marh organizes awareness programme

Psychological, Career Counselling Cell of Government Degree College, Marh organized an awareness programme under the supervision and guidance of Prof Aekta Gupta, Principal GDC, Marh. The Programme was held under the “Manodarpan – An Initiative by MHRD’’.

The theme of discussion was – Life Skills: Assertiveness. The Resource Person was Jaya Somal Choudhary, Senior Counselor KC Public School who gave information about the Life Skills by adopting Various strategies to cope the Stress and Anxiety. Students also discussed various problems and issues with the Resource person. The programme Coordinator Assistant Prof. Asha Kumari also arranged a meeting of Student Counsellors and Resource Person about active functioning of the Cell in the College and Covering all the students in the Survey.

Prof. Aekta Gupta, Principal GDC, Marh appreciated the efforts of Psychological Cell and Stressed on to aware all the students and Teachers about the various aspects of the Psychological Support Programme for good mental health. The Vote of thanks was presented by Sanjana Devi.