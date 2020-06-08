GH Mir calls on LG Murmu

J&K Apni Party (JKAP) leader, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here.

Mir discussed with the LG several issues of public importance pertaining to revival of Industries, Tourism, Trade, Horticulture and Agriculture in J&K; wages and regularization of casual labourers; SRO-202; extension of benefits to the MSMEs announced by government of India and functioning of J&K Bank.

They also discussed the functioning of the government at grassroot levels. The LG observed that the present government was laying special emphasis for the redressal of public issues to ensure good governance and accountability at all levels.

He assured the former minister to review the genuine issues projected by him for their early redressal and urged him to continue working towards promoting public welfare.