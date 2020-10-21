Ghanshyam Jha appointed Chairman JKWRRA

Government today appointed Ghanshyam Jha as Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir’s Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA).

“S.O 323: In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 139 of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2020, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir appoint Ghanshyam Jha as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA),” reads a notification issued in this regard by GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The appointment of Chairman will take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Authority. The Chairman of the Authority will not hold any other office.

The terms and conditions of the Chairman will be governed by Government Order No. 528-PW (Hyd) of 2012 dated December 17, 2012. The Headquarters of the authority will move along with Secretariat offices.