Jammu
GHS Morha Bachai students protest against staff shortage

The students of government High School Morha Bachai in Surankote area of Poonch district Thursday staged a protest against the shortage of staff.

Reports said that the protesting students raised slogans against the state’s education department and accused it of ruining their future.

“There is a severe shortage of teaching staff at our school which is adversely affecting our studies,” a protesting student said.

He said that the matter has time and again been taken up with the department, but so far there has not been any positive response.

The protesting students also blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway for three hours at Dundak village of Surankote.

Later, Chief Education Officer, Poonch, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, met the students and pacified them.

Pertinently, on Wednesday, students of government Higher Secondary School Kotranka in Rajouri staged a protest against staff shortage.

