GMC Jammu yet to start plasma therapy

Government Medical College Jammu has yet to start plasma therapy even as it has been started in designated hospitals of Kashmir Valley.

“We do not have too many cases in Jammu. Moreover, we do not have sick cases. We have received approval from the competent authority to start the therapy. Whenever need arises, it can be started,” said a senior official in the health department.

The official said: “Our colleagues in the GMC hospital Srinagar have received good results due to the plasma therapy.”

“We have kept contact numbers of all those who recovered from covid-19 and returned to their homes. We will call them if need arises and take their consent to use their antibodies for plasma therapy,” a senior official in the GMC Jammu said.

Pertinently, the approval for plasma therapy in Government Medical College, Jammu, Government Medical College, Srinagar and SKIMS Srinagar has already been given by the concerned authorities.