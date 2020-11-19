Jammu, Today's Paper
GOC 16 Corps calls on LG Sinha

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The GOC discussed security issues and the overall security management in J&K with the LG. He briefed the LG about the prevailing scenario along the forward areas including the Line of Control. Anti-militancy operations and matters pertaining to coordination with other security forces were also briefed by the GOC.

The LG appreciating the security forces for their operational synergy and their success in recent operations said that sustained coordination between security forces and the civil administration was crucial to meet security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

