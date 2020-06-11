GoC 9 Corps meets LG Murmu

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GoC 9 Corps Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility.

The LG and the GoC discussed about issues concerning effective security management and overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG lauded the role being played by the security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of J&K.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between army and other security forces and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K.

Meanwhile, the GoC presented a reusable eco-friendly handbag prepared by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The LG appreciated the initiative of AWWA and observed that this would not only provide job opportunities to many but also spread awareness regarding the use of environment friendly products in day to day life.

He assured that all the possibilities would be explored to showcase such products in the outlets of J&K Handicrafts and Handloom department throughout the country to promote the initiative.