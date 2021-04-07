Government - a facilitator; Jan Bhagidari imperative for accelerating development: LG

To take a firsthand appraisal and review the effectiveness of Block Diwas platform in redressal of public grievances, besides to assess the on-ground coverage under various government services and welfare schemes being provided to the people, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today participated in Block Diwas at Hiranagar, Kathua.

The visit of Lt Governor proved to be yet another milestone in augmenting the water supply in the region, with Lt Governor e-inaugurating 04 Water Supply Schemes worth Rs 7.52 cr, besides other developmental projects costing Rs 90 lakhs.

Speaking on the significance of Block Diwas, the Lt Governor observed that the aim of the public outreach initiative being organized across the UT is to address the day to day grievances and issues of the people by making the public welfare services of various departments available at one place.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to be well versed with all the welfare schemes and put in their best efforts to mitigate the problems of people, and be sensitive to their issues. “Strict action shall be taken against officials not attending to public grievances”, he asserted.

The Lt Governor said that the government is putting untiring efforts to remove all difficulties and making services & welfare schemes easily accessible to citizens.

Underlining the importance of Jan Bhagidari, the Lt Governor termed the Government as a facilitator to the people. He said that people and the public representatives must themselves decide what development should be done in their area on the basis of their needs and requirements, and monitor the execution of the work.

Terming transparency, accountability, and responsiveness as the core objective of the government, the Lt Government said that regular review and monitoring of the progress of development works is being done at all administrative levels. Now people can also monitor the utilisation of funds and the execution of development works, he added.

“Government is working on the mission mode to ensure availability of basic necessities viz. roads, drinking water and electricity, to every citizen of the UT, besides working earnestly towards bringing substantial Industrial Investment, promotion of tourism and creating employment avenues for youth. We are committed to ensure 100% saturation of all Farmers’ welfare, Social Security and beneficiary oriented schemes so that the benefits of such schemes reach to every eligible beneficiary. Besides, providing better livelihood to farmers by tapping the vast potential of the agriculture and horticulture sector in J&K is the focused area of the government”, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor said that a number of initiatives have been launched and many others are in pipeline for overall development in every village and block of the UT.

Referring to the release of 50% revenue and capital outlay, the Lt Governor said that it is for the first time that funds have been released on the very 1st day of the financial year.

The recently approved highest ever budget of Rs.1,08,621 crore for the Union Territory witnessed a quantum jump in the allocation of Budget in all sectors, including PWD(R&B), Power, PHE, Tourism etc, he added.

Emphasizing on empowering and strengthening the grassroots democratic setup, the Lt Governor underscored that Functions, Functionaries, Finance, and Framework help operate a Panchayat effectively.

I assure that every Panchayat will get Rs 1 crore for development purposes, which will be double from the previous allocation. All remaining Panchayats will get Panchayat Bhavans at the earliest, maintained the Lt Governor.

A provision of Rs 10 crore has been kept for every DDC, besides funds are being allocated to Panchayats and Blocks, he added.

DDC members and PRI representatives who were present on the occasion in large numbers expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor led UT Administration for empowering the 3-tier Panchayati Raj system in J&K. They also extended their full support and cooperation to the Government’s efforts for complete grassroots development in the UT.