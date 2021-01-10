Government aiming to transform agriculture, allied sectors in J&K: LG

A delegation of Teachers’ Forum of Agricultural University led by Dr. Parminder Singh called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

During their meeting with the Lt Governor, members of the delegation submitted a memorandum of issues and demands pertaining to augmentation of the faculty and staff strength by filling the vacant posts; upgradation of SKUAST-Jammu to Central Agricultural University; implementation of UGC regulations 2018 in toto for all the Universities to bring them academically at par with National Universities; allotment of land to Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in remaining three districts of Jammu Region, besides other related issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with members of the delegation, observed that the development of Agriculture and allied sectors are among the top priorities of the UT Government. He said that the UT Government has recently taken several epochal initiatives that would lead to substantial rise of Agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. He also informed the members that Divisional Commissioner has already been directed to identify lands for establishing KVKs in the remaining districts and the same would be completed in the coming days. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine issues and demands would be looked into on merit.