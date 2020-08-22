Government committed towards inclusive development: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that government is committed towards inclusive development and the welfare of the people of J&K.

The LG said this while several delegations of former ministers, ex-Legislators, delegation of all India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC organisation and a delegation of J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum here at the Raj Bhavan.

Former ministers Sukhnandan Choudhary and Lal Singh; former MLCs- Vikram Randhawa, Surinder Choudhary and Surinder Ambardar; besides former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance.

“We are focussing on five principles which include transparency in governance, empowering grassroots democracy, peoples welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities, to bring the new era of normalcy and development in J&K,” the LG said.

He added that a robust mechanism is being rolled out for the effective delivery of public services with special focus on improving service delivery mechanism and timely disposal of public grievances, the Lt Governor maintained.

Former MLC, Vikram Randhawa raised issues related to disengagement of Self Help Groups, regularization of Rehbar-e-Khel and NIS employees etc.

Another former MLC, Surinder Choudhary projected issues of Naushera and Sunderbani area.

Former Minister, Sukhnandan Choudhary put forth various issues pertaining to the welfare of farmers’ community and employment generation for the youth.

Ch Lal Singh discussed the issue of ban on mining activities, disbanding of Self Help Groups of engineers, protection of heritage of Jammu and installation of a statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh among others.

The delegation of various Ulemas of Jammu & Kashmir submitted a host of demands including formation of Madrasa Board in the UT, strengthening of Waqf Board in the UT, protection to Waqf property in J&K and provision of honourarium to Maulavis of mosques.

Former Administrator, Auqaf-e-Islamia Doda, Asif Jahan Gatoo demanded that special attention be paid to prevent encroachment of Waqf properties.

The Lt Governor observed that the government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all the sections of the society and assured the members of the delegation that all the genuine issues projected by them would be examined and resolved in a time-bound manner on merit.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing and observed that the Government is making dedicated efforts at all levels for the welfare of all the sections of the society for the holistic development of the UT, besides safeguarding the rights of the people of J&K.

He assured the delegations to review all their genuine issues and demands.