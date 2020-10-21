Government constitutes Sub-Committee to identify bottleneck in beneficiary schemes

General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday constituted a Sub-Committee to identify shortcomings and suggest improvements in implementation of various beneficiary oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

These schemes include credit linked Subsidy Scheme, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Urban Livelihood Mission and National Rural Livelihood Mission.

As per the order issued by the GAD, a committee headed by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department as chairman has been constituted. This committee will have 15 members.

Secretary, Rural Development Department, and Panchayati Raj, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, urban Development Agency Jammu/Kashmir (as member secretary), representative of HUDCO for UT of J&K, Convenor of UT level Banker Committee (UTLBC), Vice President Lead Bank Department, J&K Bank, representative of Punjab National Bank (PNB) J&K, representative of SBI, representative of J&K Grameen Bank, representative of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, representative of Indian Bank and representative of HDFC Bank as members.

This committee will identify the bottleneck of the CLSS for achieving the requisite target under PMAY (U), and also will suggest the ways and means for redressal of various issues with regard to the formation of Self Help Groups (SHG) and their bank-linkage under DAY-NULM and NRLM.

They will also identify the issues regarding sanctioning of cases by financial institutions under various components of DAY-NULM and NRLM. The committee will work out measures for creating awareness among the general people regarding these beneficiary oriented schemes.

The Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Jammu/Kashmir will act as member secretary of the committee on rotational basis as and when the meetings will be held at Jammu o Srinagar.