Government evacuates 1,45,220 stranded JK residents

Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,45,220 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 56 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 44,839 passengers while about 1,00381 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,45,220 J&K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 56 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.