UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 1:26 AM

Government evacuates 1,65,703 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,65,703 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 65 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 52,714 passengers while about 1,12,989 persons from other states and UTs including 533 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1607 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur including 205 returnees from Pakistan (abroad) from June 25 to June 26 mornings while 879 passengers have reached today in the 44th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 44 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 37,018 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

