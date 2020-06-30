Government evacuates 1,75,166 stranded JK residents

Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,75,166 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 69 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 56,143 passengers while about 1,19,023 persons from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1620 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 29 to June 30 mornings while 818 passengers have reached today in the 48th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 48 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 40,447 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.