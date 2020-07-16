Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:21 AM

Government evacuates 2,26,071 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,26,071 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 85 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 70,836 passengers while about 1,55,235 persons from other states and UTs including 883 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 3724 stranded passengers including 60 from Kuwait have entered through Lakhanpur from July 15 to July 16 mornings while 842 passengers have reached today in the 64th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 64 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 55,140 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

