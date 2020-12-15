Government implementing SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 in J&K

A High-Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been constituted to oversee implementation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in J&K.

The Act is being implemented first-time in J&K after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 was implemented on August 5, last year in the erstwhile State.

In this regard, the General Administration Department accorded sanction to the constitution of High-Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee for overseeing implementation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the Union Territory headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as its chairman.

Besides Sinha, the committee will have Parliament Members/Assembly members belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe as member, Advisor Incharge, Social Welfare Department as member, Chief Secretary (as Chief Secretary and as Advisor in-charge, Home Department) as member, Principal Secretary, Home Department as member, Director General of Police as member, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department as convenor and Director/Deputy Director, National Commission for SC/ST.

According to the GAD order, the Committee will meet at-least twice in a calendar year in the month of January and July to review the implementation of provisions of the Act, relief and rehabilitation facilities provided to the victims.

An official said that in the erstwhile State of J&K, two private member bills were tabled in the Legislative Assembly seeking implementation of Prevention of Atrocities Act in the erstwhile State. However, both of the bills were rejected.

“In J&K, we do not have many cases of atrocities against the SC or ST. However, the central Act will protect the SC and ST communities. This will protect their rights and ensure prosecution of the accused person or official or agency responsible for any kind of discrimination under specified laws,” the official said. The official said that it will make the accused persons accountable.