Government issues roaster for Jammu, Srinagar offices

General Administration Department (GAD) Friday prepared a roster for administrative Secretaries of different departments who will attend the offices in Jammu and Srinagar.

As per the order, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary, Bipul Pathak; Principal Secretary, Asgar Samoon; Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Principal Secretary, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Saurabh Bhagat; Secretary M Raju; Secretary, Simrandeep Singh; Secretary, Sarmad Hafez; Commissioner Secretary, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed; Commissioner Secretary, Talat Parvez Rohella; Secretary, Zubair Ahmed and Secretary Anchal Sethi will attend respective offices in Srinagar (primary headquarters).

Financial Commissioner, Atul Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary, Pawan Kotwal; Commissioner Secretary, Hirdesh Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Sarita Chauhan; Commissioner Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Secretary, Sheetal Nanda and Secretary Reva Kumari will attend respective offices in Jammu, (primary headquarters).

“The administrative secretaries will remain present in non-primary headquarters for at least 10 days each month,” reads the GAD order.