Government switches over to face-recognition attendance system

General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday ordered installation of face-recognition based bio-metric attendance system at civil secretariat and field offices in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said the new system was being installed in all the government offices on the instructions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who had recently directed to ensure discipline and punctuality of the employees in offices.

Acting on the directions, the GAD issued the order asking all the administrative Secretaries to advise the officers in the civil secretariat to mark their attendance through face recognition bio-metric attendance systems from October 19.

“The heads of the departments and field offices shall adhere to the directives by installing the system of face recognition bio-metric attendance system,” reads the order.

The system was suspended in the government offices in view of the COVID19 pandemic.