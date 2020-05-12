Government to procure cocoons from growers

To facilitate cocoon growers amid COVID19 pandemic, the J&K Industries shall be procuring 60,000 Kg of cocoon from Jammu and 50,000 kg from Kashmir.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production department, Navin Choudhary.

The meeting was informed that during spring rearing the expected yield of Cocoon was 2.40 lakh kg in J&K, adding the cocoon harvesting has started in Jammu while in Kashmir it was expected to start in a month.

While deliberating on the issue, Choudhary said in order to discuss and consider modalities for procurement in view of outbreak of COVID19, it was imperative that JK Industries make market intervention, as due to lockdown cocoon buyers from outside were finding it difficult to participate in auction.

Navin said due to evolving situation, it was imperative that Sericulture department brings on board the traditional buyers from within and outside the state so that the farmers could be benefited.