Government Unani Medical College Kashmir gets go ahead to admit 1st batch

Government Unani Medical College, Kashmir Tuesday got approval from the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for grant of permission to start 1st batch of Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) course from the current academic session of 2020-21 with an intake capacity of 60 seats.

The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India issued the ‘Letter of Permission’ in this regard.

After recommendations from the Central Council of Indian Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH had earlier issued Letter of Intent (LoI) to start new Unani Medical College in the name of Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kashmir with 60 seats in UG (BUMS Course) from the academic session 2020-21 subject to the fulfillment of requisite pre-conditions as per the laid down MSR and MSE of CCIM before the inspection of CCIM team for issuance of letter of permission.

Accordingly, the CCIM had carried out an inspection of the Institution on December 1, 2020 to assess the available facilities of teaching and practical training for conduction of UG (BUMS) course and to verify the complying of shortcomings informed by the CCIM under the section 13 A of IMCC Act, 1970 and forwarded its recommendations and report to the ministry.

Ministry of AYUSH while examining the inspection report of CCIM team in terms of regulation 3 and 10 of the ‘Indian Medicine Central Council (Requirements of Minimum Standard for under-graduate Unani Colleges and attached Hospitals) Regulations, 2016’, provisions of the IMCC Act, 1970 relevant regulations made there under and as per the approved Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) found that the college was fulfilling notified and approved criterion for issuing ‘Letter of Permission’ to start new Unani College in the name of ‘Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kashmir’ with 60 seats in UG (BUMS) course for the academic session 2020-21 under section 13 A of the IMCC Act, 1970.

An official spokesman said that this was made possible by personal intervention and hectic efforts of Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo, who was instrumental in commissioning the requisite infrastructure, teaching staff and making Associated Hospital functional before the inspection of CCIM team to the college.

While deliberating on the issue the financial commissioner said that in J&K, there was no Unani educational institution in the public sector and students either have to go outside J&K or have to take admission in private colleges for seeking AYUSH Medical Education.

He appreciated the role played by Principal Government Unani Medical College, Dr Samia Rashid and Director ISM, J&K Dr Mohan Singh and for their untiring efforts for this noble cause.