Govt aiming to bolster J&K's health sector: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday aid that government was aiming to bolster health sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor visited AIIMS site at Vijaypur and inspected the pace of the on-going construction work on the prestigious project. He directed the executing agencies to stick to the timelines to ensure the completion of work within stipulated time-frame. “Jammu and Kashmir government is aiming to make the health care system of J&K best in the country,” he said, adding mega projects like AIIMS will certainly boost the health care sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Government is working on covering various factors like upgrading health infrastructure, strengthening of human resources, rationalizing the available staff, filling up the vacancies of doctors, nurses and other health workers, retention of doctors especially in rural areas, availability of adequate medical facilities and bringing in new innovations, which will play a major role in achieving the objective of providing quality and accessible healthcare services to the people of J&K, the Lt Governor maintained.

He called for strenuous efforts from all stakeholders to improve health services delivery and to strengthen the patient care system.

The Lt Governor enquired about the timelines set for the completion of the mega project.

He exhorted the concerned officers of executing agencies to make sure that necessary measures are taken to ensure quality of work and asked them to work in close coordination for timely completion of the project.

While taking stock of the present progress on the project, the Lt Governor was informed that the Project with 30 months duration was awarded on 22nd February, 2020 with stipulated date of completion is 21st August 2022.

It was informed that LOI was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) in March-2019. Funds for establishment of AIIMS Jammu shall be made available by MoH&FW through HEFA(Higher Education Financing Agency). AIIMS Rishikesh is the Mentor Institute for AIIMS Jammu. Sanctioned cost of AIIMS (Phase-I) is Rs 1661 cr (Rs. 1404 cr for C/o Medical college and other infrastructure & Rs. 257 cr for medical equipment and furniture).

The Hospital infrastructure will have 750 Bedded capacity, G+6 storied with 1 basement, Combination of 6 Towers, 1 OPD, 2IPD, 1 Emergency, 1 Diagnostic, 1 Admin, provision of MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Modular OT’s, ICU, Super Specialty departments, OPD, Trauma Beds, besides Academic Building including Medical College (100 students per year) and Nursing College (60 students per year), and1000 Seating Capacity Auditorium.

Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Samba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.