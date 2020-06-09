Govt allows opening of saloons, barber shops, parlours in J&K

While giving permission to re-opening of saloons, barber shops and beauty parlours in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Tuesday issued a Stranded Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by both the customers and barbers to avoid spread of covid19.

As per the order issued by the chairperson, State Executive Committee (SEC), BVR Subrahmanyam, the SOP should be followed for the operating of saloons, barber shops and parlors in the Union Territory, otherwise “Any deviation from this order will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”



The barbers will compulsorily wear a properly fitted face masks, hand gloves and head covers and if possible, a face shield. They were advised to use hand sanitizers frequently while handling customers.



“Disposable towel, paper sheets, instead of normal towels should be used for each client, and disposable aprons should be provided to the clients and customers can be charged additionally for this,” as per the instructions.



The chairs and all the equipments used on the customer should be sanitized using 70 percent alcohol based disinfections after every customer is served in the barber shops, the government has directed.



The barbers were also advised to keep a minimum 1.5 meters distance between chairs. The Government has said that customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain should not be allowed to enter.



“Sharp waste i.e. blades and disposable razers should be collected in leak proof containers which should be handed over to Municipal Corporation or Committees for its disposal,” reads the order.



The appointment and token system should be adopted to stagger entry of clients, and crowd is not allowed inside these shops.



The barbers, workers, and customers must use Arogya Setu App, whereas the customers have been directed to use hand sanitizers before entering saloons and parlors, with properly fitted face masks.