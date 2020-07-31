Govt amends Chief Minister's award for meritorious public services

General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday amended Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Services to “Lt Governor Award for Honesty Integrity and Meritorious Public Services” before inviting names of the officers for awarding them for their services on Independence Day.

“The word “Chief Minister’s” Gold Medal for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service” wherever appearing in the Government order number 860-GAD of 2006 of June 18, 2006 as amended from time to time should be read as “Lt Governor’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Services,” reads the government order which has been notified.

As per the order, the awards under the scheme are announced annually on the eve of Independence Day after scrutiny of the nominations received from the concerned quarters.

All the administrative secretaries have been directed to furnish nominations for the “Lt Governor’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Services” by or before August 7, 2020.

The order reads that the nominations will be sent along with the details of the nominated government employees like bio-data, inter-alia containing all the details including contact numbers, email address, and summary of the achievements.