Govt appoints J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority members

The government on Friday appointed A Paramesham chairman Krishna River Management Board and  Kishore Chandra Naik, former chairman, Central Ground Water Board as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 139 the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2020, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir appoints A Paramesham, Chairman, Krishna River Management Board and Kishore Chandra Naik, former chairman, Central Ground Water Board as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority,” read S O 161 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwivedi.

“The appointment of the members will take effect from the date they assume charge of the post in the authority. The appointment of A Paramesham, Chairman, Krishna River Management Board, will be effected after his retirement from active service on 31 May 2021 or earlier, if he opts for voluntary retirement,” the order read.

