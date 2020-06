The government on Friday approved Special Travel Allowance (TA) in favour of Darbar Move employees.

The General Administration Department (GAD) ordered the TA at a uniform rate of Rs 25,000 per move employees, which will be drawn and disbursed in advance.

The Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU) and Lower Grade Employees Union had earlier urged the government to release the TA in favour of the Move employees.