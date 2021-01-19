Govt begins campaign to promote menstrual hygiene

Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today convened a meeting to discuss promotion of menstrual hygiene and sanitary napkins among girls and women.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Mission Director, JKRLM, Mission Director, ICDS, Additional Mission Director, JKRLM, Jammu, Assistant Commissioner Development, Jammu, District Panchayat Officer, Jammu, Block Development Officer, Block Bhalwal, Jammu, Block Programmer Manager, Bhalwal, Jammu.

It was informed in the meeting that the members of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of UMEED scheme have made eco-friendly, hygienic and reusable sanitary pads for rural women of the UT which will be supplied to panchayats. These sanitary pads being made on pilot basis by Shakti, a Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Bhalwal block of Jammu district, from cloth and banana fibre, are environment and health friendly.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Sheetal Nanda said that while regular disposable sanitary pads contribute to plastic waste and pose environmental hazards, “these eco-friendly, affordable, reusable and hygienic sanitary napkins will greatly help in combating such challenges.” The initiative will also create employment opportunities among rural women, she added.

She added that wide awareness should be raised through GramSabhas and schools and other platforms among the rural women regarding menstrual hygiene.