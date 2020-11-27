Govt brings 8 ICDS projects under SMC, JMC's control

The government Friday brought eight ICDS projects under the control of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in both the capital cities.

In reference to the administrative council decision No 128/20/2020 dated 23 September 2020, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, BipulPathak has accorded sanction to the transfer of functions, functionaries and funds to SMC and JMC in alignment with the mandate of the 74th constitutional amendment act.

In this devolution of powers to Urban Local Bodies (ULB), a total of 4029 employees and officials of ICDS projects in J&K including CDPOs, supervisors, senior assistants, junior assistants, health and nutrition mobilsers, modecal officers, LHV and multipurpose health workers would be posted on deputation basis falling in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations of the two capital cities.

The order reads that the staff should be posted on deputation basis by the Social Welfare Department which would retain its cadre control.

The engagement of Anganwadi helpers and workers at these centres would be made by the Urban Local Bodies. Besides, the budget for the post of CAPD, supervisors, statistical assistant, AWWs and AWHs would be as per the ratio of 90:10 (Central: UT share).

However, the budget for the post of head assistant, senior assistant, junior assistant, drivers, orderly and health and nutrition mobilizer (contractual) would be 100 percent UT’s share.

In Jammu district, ICDS Project Jammu, Gandhi Nagar, Satwari, ICDS Project Migrant, and in Srinagar, the ICDS Project Srinagar, Eidgah, Batwara, and Khanyar would be controlled by the municipal corporations of both the capital cities.