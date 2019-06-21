Govt cancels appointment of 167 medical officers

The State Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has cancelled appointment of 167 Medical Officers, who failed to joint their place of posting.

As per a an order issued by Financial Commissioner H&ME Atal Dulloo, the appointment of 167 of 332 Medical Officers have been canceled.

The government had asked the appointees to choose either to opt for appointment or opt out and go for PG/tenures of senior Residency/Registrarship/Demonstratorship in which case candidates from the waiting list will be considered for the appointment.

The appointees had also been asked to submit their joining reports to their concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) within 21 days from date of issuance of appointment order and in case of failure of any appointee to join within stipulated period, his/her appointment shall be deemed to have been cancelled.

The Directorate of Health Services, Jammu had on June 15 furnished information of the Medical Officers, who have not joined at their respective place of postings.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered that the appointments in respect of 167 medical officers…shall be deemed to have been cancelled,” the order reads.