Govt cancels appointment of 4 ZSW officers for failure to join places of postings

The J&K government Friday night ordered cancellation of appointments of four Zila Sainik Welfare (ZSW) officers for failure to join their places of postings in four districts of the union territory.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra issued four separate orders of cancellation of appointments of Col Raj Kumar Mengi, Col Vijay Kumar Sharma, Col Harjinder Singh and Col Anil Kumar Gandotra as ZSWOs of Baramulla, Srinagar, Reasi and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were appointed by the government as ZSW officers of these districts last month but they failed to join their places of postings within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of appointment order.

“Failing which (to join within the stipulated period), the right to appointment was deemed to have been cancelled abinitio without any further notice,” order said. The director Sainik Welfare Department, Jammu, vide his communication has informed the home department that the appointees have not joined their places of postings within the stipulated period of 21 days, prompting government to cancel their appointments.