Govt clarifies on pay levels of upgraded posts

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued clarification regarding applicability of Pay Levels to employees on account of already availed of in-situ Promotions consequent to up-gradation of posts.

As per order, subsequent to the notification of J&K Civil Services (Revised) Pay Rules, 2018 vide SRO-193 dated 24-04-2018, various posts across the Departments had been upgraded.

The in-situ pay levels corresponding to the upgraded Pay Levels as available under J&K Civil Services (Higher Standard Pay Scale Scheme) Rules, 1996 shall be available prospectively from the effective date of up-gradation of such posts in respect of the employees who have availed due for in-situ promotion prior to such effective date of up-gradation in pre-upgraded Pay Levels.

This had been done in case of up-gradation and had already clarified the matter with respect to posts upgraded vide SRO-333 dated 02-08-2018.