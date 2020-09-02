Govt constitutes 12 members committee for launching Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign

General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday constituted an apex level committee for implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Headed by the Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, the 12 member’s committee will formulate state campaign activity under Nasha Mukt Bharat, ensuring formulation and implementation of the district campaigns in the identified/vulnerable districts in the UT and guiding and overseeing the implementation of the district campaign in these districts.

This committee will make suggestions to enhance community participation and public co-operation in the campaign, conduct training programme for the service providers at the UT level district level and block level, framing of social media Strategy for the Union Territory campaign and implementation of the same, visiting institutions, hospitals and effective places, ensuring strict implementation of ban on sale of cigarettes within 100 meters of any educational institution and obtaining information on the availability/sale of drugs and review the action taken on such information.

The other members of the committee include representative of the DGP, J&K, representative of higher education department, representative of Narcotics Control Bureau, representatives school education department, representative of department of information and public relations/media, NGOs working in the fields of drugs (nominated by principal secretary, social welfare department), retired senior civil servants who have contributed to this cause (to be nominated by Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department), State level coordinating agency of Ministry of social justice, Government of India as members and Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir as member secretary.