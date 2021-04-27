Govt deptts debarred from shifting IT equipment from Jammu to Srinagar

The government on Tuesday ordered that IT equipment, including all in one computers, desktops, printers, scanners, etc, currently available at Civil Secretariat, Jammu, would not be transported by any department on its own to Srinagar.

“It is enjoined upon all the departments that the IT equipment (including All in One Computers/Desktops/Printers/Scanners, etc.) currently available at Civil Secretariat, Jammu, shall not be transported by any department on its own to Srinagar. There is adequate equipment available at Srinagar Secretariat, which was functioning with a similar number of computers in 2018, 2019 and 2020. That should be adequate to meet the needs of the Srinagar Secretariat this year,” read a Circular No. 03-JK (ITD) of 2021 issued by the J&K Information Technology Department. As per order, the IT department is conducting an audit of all available and recently issued computers, both in Jammu and in Srinagar Secretariats, which will be done by May 18, 2021. “In case any shortages are found as per needs at either place, the IT department will make up the shortfall to ensure smooth functioning of offices. As of now, there is no such need. If there is any need to transport computers to Srinagar that will be decided by the IT department,” the order read. “Administrative Secretaries will ensure that there is strict compliance to this circular in their departments. The circular is issued with the consent of the Chief Secretary, J&K (Advisor l/C Information Technology Department,” the order further read.