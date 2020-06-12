Jammu, Today's Paper
Govt evacuates 1,32,841 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,32,841  JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 51 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 40,266 stranded passengers while about 92,575 persons from other states and UTs including 216 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,32,841 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 51 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

