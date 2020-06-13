Jammu, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 11:39 PM

Govt evacuates 1,35,277 stranded JK residents

Jammu,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 11:39 PM
File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,35,277  JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 52 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 41,208 stranded passengers while about 94,069 persons from other states and UTs including 217 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,35,277 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 52 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

